Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on equation with rumoured ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter: We texted & he was like..

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR, _ISHU__JAAN_FC Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor made her Bollywood debut four years ago with Dharma Productions Dhadak alongside Shahid Kapoor's half-brother and actor Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak which was a remake of Marathi hit Sairat raked in Rs. 8.71 crore on its opening day and crossed the Rs.100 crore mark within 10 days. The audience loved the chemistry between the debutants in the film. In no time, entertainment galore was buzzing with rumours of them dating. The duo was seen together on several occasions, however, they never made their relationship official. Recently when the actress was asked about her relationship with the actor, she opened up about her equation with Ishaan and revealed that even though they don't talk as often as they used to, they meet each other warmly.

During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, when Janhvi was told that people still praise her for Dhadak and talk about the film she was surprised. She said, "Mere se toh nahi baat kar rahe (They do not talk to me about this)."

She further said, "No, no, it was a very special film. We’re so busy now in our own lives. But every time we meet, there's a warmth. In fact, Rangisari, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, 'Did you see it?’ and I was like, 'Yeah, it felt kind of funny.'"

About Dhadak

Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Aditya Kumar. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. Both, the direction, and the actor's performance received favorable reviews from movie enthusiasts. The songs of the film were appreciated by the audience especially the song 'Zingaat', which was used in 'Sairat' and was an instant superhit. For Dhadak, it was recreated in Hindi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Koffee With Karan 7 with Sara Ali Khan. She has an impressive lineup of films. She has comedy crime thriller GoodLuckJerry. The film is said to be an official Hindi remake of a Tamil feature film 'Kolamaavu Kokila' which starred south actress Nayanthara in the lead role. Apart from Janhvi, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in prominent roles. She will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's next social comedy film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Alia Bhatt breaks silence on getting pregnant with Ranbir Kapoor's baby at her career's peak

Latest Entertainment News