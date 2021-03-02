Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOTWHYRAL Tiger Shroff calls for World Peace in THIS throwback video | WATCH

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff turned a year older on Tuesday. The actor has been receiving lots of love and good wishes from fans, family, and friends. On Tiger's 31st birthday, a video of his childhood is being circulated on the internet. The video is of the times when Tiger must have been not more than 5 years old. In the video, his father Jackie Shroff is seen giving a speech on the stage. Jackie pours his heart out in the video, he talks about children as the future of the nation. He advocates "Love, peace, and unity." The video ends, with Jackie asking Tiger to make a peace sign. Indeed, he looks adorable in the video.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger's mother Ayesha shared a few pics of her son and wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy May God bless you always my darling son @tigerjackieshroff." While his father Jackie Shroff shared a throwback picture with Tiger.

The actor gave a special surprise to his fans on his birthday. Tiger revealed the release date and the new poster of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The actor took to his Instagram and shared his look from the film. He wrote, "My first love is back. Action, thrill, like never before! Let’s celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas" followed by a heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 which released early last year. Apart from Heropanti 2, he has Ganpath: Part 1 opposite Kriti Sanon, and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.