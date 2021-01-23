The Family Man 2 Twitter emoji goes live, Samantha Akkineni first Indian female actor to get character emoji

Image Source : TWITTER/@FILMIINDIAN007,@AKHILTWEETSZZ The Family Man 2 Twitter emoji goes live

Manoj Bajpayee has been ruling the internet since Amazon Prime Video released the teaser of the upcoming web series The Family Man 2. All the fans have been asking these days is 'Srikant Kahan Hai?' The makers have claimed that the answer to this question will be soon answered with the release of the trailer, but before that The Family Man 2 emoji has gone live on Twitter. As a promotional strategy, Amazon Prime Video has introduced a Twitter character emoji of the much-awaited show that features Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni.

The emoji and the tag 'The Family Man 2' has been going viral on Twitter since Friday evening. Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni is reportedly the first Indian female actor to have an emoji on Twitter. The actress is very excited and has been actively responding to fans on the micro-blogging site. She even reacted to the news that she is the first female Indian actress to feature in a Twitter character emoji and wrote, "Really??"

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the teaser of The Family Man 2 which left the fans confused. The video showed Srikant aka Bajpayee's family as well as the TASC force looking out for him as he disappeared. From Srikant's wife to JK Talpade, everyone was seen calling him and trying to seek answers about his whereabouts.

While the teaser didn't answer where Manoj Bajpayee was, the actor shared the video with the caption, "Aa raha hoon bhai, on the way hoon (I am coming, I am on the way)" Check out The Family Man 2 teaser here-

The Family Man will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 12. Maintaining a cryptic quirk in sync with the show's theme of espionage, the release date rounds off to '1202' in '2021'. South star Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.

Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. The series will see Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal in the cast, too.