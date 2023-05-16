Telugu actor Sharwanand calls off engagement with Rakshita Reddy? Actor's team responds

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sharwanand's engagement photo with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana.

Telugu actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony, with family and close friends in January this year. The actor left fans stunned when he shared the pictures from the ceremony on social media. It's been 5 months since the engagement and ever since then, there has been no news about the wedding. Several reports claimed that the wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshita got canceled. However, the team of Sharwanand reacted to the rumors and clarified that the wedding is on.

If reports are to be believed, The actor's team cleared the air and shared with Hyderabad Times, "It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshita have broken up, they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. In fact, he just completed a 40-day schedule in London and came back to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey. Now that he’s back in the city, the families will meet and fix a wedding date. An official announcement about the same will be made soon.”

Sharwanand's engagement was held in Hyderabad and was attended by close friends and family, lending an intimate atmosphere to the occasion. Celebrities like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Akhil Akkineni graced the event, showering their blessings and well wishes upon the couple. His lovable photos stirred the internet as the chemistry between the couple was quite evident. Rashika Reddy is a techie based in The United States, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to a political family.

Sharwanand, known for his versatility and remarkable performances, has garnered a strong fan base over the years. With each project, he has showcased his ability to portray diverse characters with depth and conviction. He will soon be seen in his next project with director Sriram Adittya. The film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad is being made under People Media Factory and is likely to make a strong place for Sharwanand in the industry as the most talented actor.

