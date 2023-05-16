Will Vicky Kaushal divorce Katrina Kaif? Actor gives savage reply | VIDEO

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
     
Vicky Kaushal was asked if he would divorce his wife Katrina Kaif. Check out the video for his reply. 

Updated on: May 16, 2023 15:12 IST
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The pair is one of the most popular and adored pairs in the tinsel town. They never fail to shell out major couple goals. The lovebirds are currently making headlines after Vicky Kaushal was compelled to answer a difficult question from the paparazzi. The video is quickly becoming popular on the internet.

Kaushal is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in which he stars alongside Sara Ali Khan. During the film's trailer launch on Monday, the actor was confronted with a question about his personal life that caught him off guard. A paparazzi asked Vicky whether, in India, where marriage is considered a lifelong commitment, he would consider divorcing his wife if he found someone better than Katrina.

This caused confusion for the actor, who initially found the question hard to comprehend. He then went on to say, "Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hain. Aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Baccha hoon, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab doon iska main? Itna Khatarnaak sawaal poocha hain! Sir, janmo-janmo tak."

Watch the video here: 

Earlier, speaking to Lifestyle Asia, the Masaan actor opened up about his relationship with Katrina. He said, "I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can."

Vicky also stated that he has learned a lot more in the last year because he has lived with a companion. "You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person," he said.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to walk Cannes red carpet together? Find out

Also read: Mrunal Thakur to make her Cannes debut this year, says 'I am thrilled'

