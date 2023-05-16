Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to walk Cannes red carpet together? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to walk Cannes red carpet

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are rumoured to have been dating for a long time now. Their alleged romance often makes the headlines. On Tuesday, they were seen at the airport individually as they were en route to the Cannes film festival. The significant query now arises: will the pair make a joint appearance on the red carpet?

Last year, Tamannaah Bhatia wowed everyone with her magnificent presence on the Cannes red carpet. It marked her debut at the prestigious event, where she exuded an enchanting aura in a mesmerising black gown. This year, expectations are high as she is anticipated to make another remarkable statement on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma made his inaugural appearance at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2013 and is now set to make a comeback after a decade. With both of them attending Cannes together, it wouldn't be surprising if they graced the red carpet as a couple. However, only time will reveal whether we will witness the duo making a joint appearance at the festival.

Vijay's first post from Cannes:

For the unversed, the pair initially sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing in Goa on New Year's Eve. Their kissing video went viral on social media. After the video prompted dating rumours, the two appeared together at an award show. The two have remained silent and have chosen not to make any comments about it. Their romance reportedly blossomed on the sets of their upcoming film, Lust Stories 2.

Besides, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chillar and Anushka Sharma will be attending the event. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be present at the 76th annual film festival. Anurag Kashyap's movie Kennedy will be showcased in the midnight screening section at the prestigious event. Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement in a press conference at Cannes.

