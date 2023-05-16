Mrunal Thakur to make her Cannes debut this year, says 'I am thrilled'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNALTHAKUR Mrunal Thakur to make her Cannes debut this year

Mrunal Thakur, an esteemed actress in the world of showbiz, has established herself with her remarkable talent and captivating persona. Adding another milestone to her career, she is now poised to make her much-awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes event this year. Joining other renowned Bollywood celebrities at this grand fashion extravaganza, Mrunal recently shared her excitement and anticipation for the upcoming event.

Speaking about her debut, Mrunal told Pinkvilla, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Mrunal consistently demonstrates her flair for fashion by making stylish choices. As she prepares for her appearance at Cannes 2023, there is no doubt that she will captivate everyone with her glamorous avatar. From May 17 to May 19, Mrunal will grace the French Riviera, undoubtedly grabbing all the eyeballs with her impeccable style.

Besides, Mrunal, Manusi Chhillar and Anushka Sharma will be representing our country and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too will be present at the 76th annual film festival. Anurag Kashyap's movie Kennedy will be showcased in the midnight screening section at the prestigious event. Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival made the announcement in a press conference at Cannes.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie was released on April 7, 2023. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil-hit Thadam.

After that, the actress will star in Pippa opposite Ishaan Khatter. The release date has been halted for now and an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Besides this, she also has Pooja Meri Jaan, Nani30 and Lust Stories 2 in her pipeline.

Also read: Tovino Thomas’ Kerala Floods film ‘2018 Everyone is a Hero’ inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Also read: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 11: Adah Sharma's film sees a DROP after crossing Rs 100 crore mark

Latest Entertainment News