Adipurush makers unveil spectacular new poster of Prabhas and Devdatta G Nage | Have a look

The Adipurush trailer has already left the fans mind-blown and now with the release of the new poster, the makers are really giving us goosebumps. Helmed by Om Raut, it is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. In Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Lankesh. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages.

The official page of T-Series took to their Twitter page and unveiled the new poster featuring Prabhas and Devdatta G Nage. The cation read, "मंगलमय हर भक्त होगा,जब आदिपुरुष का स्वागत होगा। The devotion of everyone abounds, As Adipurush's arrival resounds. One month to go! Jai Shri Ram. जय श्री राम. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!"

After several delays, Om Raut directorial venture Adipurush trailer was dropped on May 9. The trailer struck a chord with the audience and several Twitter users hailed it for it's improved VFX. The trailer which was recently launched received appreciation from people at large after the debacle of a teaser that was released a few months back.

The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Speaking about the same, Raut had said, “We wanted to tell the story of Shri Ram and 'Ramayana' to the youth of not just our nation but the entire world... Getting a chance to showcase your work on a global platform like Tribeca enables us to complete one of the targets that we had.”

While the film’s trailer has gotten immense love, fans are eagerly waiting for the magnum opus to release. Well, the wait won’t be very long now, since only a month is left for the film’s release. The film was earlier postponed due to criticism over the visual effects and computer graphics.

