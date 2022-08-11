Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan celebrate Raksha Bandhan with sister Inaaya, netizens adore pics of 'cuties'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAKPATAUDI Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan celebrate Raksha Bandhan with sister Inaaya

Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their sister Inaaya and pictures from the time are going viral on social media. The adorable brother-sister trio have been the internet's favourite for the years they have been growing up and seeing them together on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi will surely melt your heart. Soha Ali Khan shared the lovely images of the three kids soaking in the festive spirit and they are lovely to look at.

Inaaya ties Rakhi on her brothers

On Raksha Bandhan, Inaaya tied rakhi on her brothers Taimur and Jehangir. On the festive occasion, Soha also tied rakhi on Saif's wrist. She shared the images from the time on her Instagram page and captioned the post, "Happy Rakshabandhan boys and girls (sic)." In one of the pictures, Inaaya applies the traditional 'tika' on Jehangir's forehead. In another picture, she is tying Rakhi on Taimur's wrist. In another image, Taimur and Inaaya are involved in fun and games as they are captured candidly.

Saif attends Laal Singh Chaddha screening with Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Wednesday night, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai. At the star-studded event, leading actress Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Previously, while appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 with Kareena, Aamir had invited Saif for the movie screening. Finally, the stars got together in Mumbai to catch the film a day ahead of its theatrical release.

Saif to be seen in Vikam Vedha next

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha is highly anticipated among the fans. He plays a cop in it and co-stars alongside Hrithik Roshan. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film's teaser, which is expected to be out soon. The film is the remake of the Tamil action-thriller of the same name. Saif will also be seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. It is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana and Saif plays the role of Lankesh in it. It is one of the most anticipated films, which will release next year.

