Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Aamir Khan doesn't miss a beat in humour-filled emotional drama

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Photo:INDIA TV Movie Name: Laal Singh Chaddha

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: AUG 11, 2022

AUG 11, 2022 Director: Advait Chandan

Genre: Drama

Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Aamir Khan is in his element in the latest theatrical release Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor's stellar performance in the title role makes it an entertaining watch. Laal contains within himself an array of emotions, most of which are not expressed verbally but lie deep within the eyes. It's safe to say that Aamir looks in complete control of the character and has transformed altogether for this off-beat role. The viewers will not regret experiencing it on the big screens and the cherry on the top is the fact that Laal Singh Chaddha is a family entertainer.

The movie is the official adaptation of Forrest Gump (1994) in which Tom Hanks played the lead role. What Laal Singh Chaddha does right is it does not stray away from the source material but improves on it. In comparison, one may feel like watching Forrest Gump. But that's the true victory as the Hindi remake is as fulfilling and a joyous ride as the Hollywood film, even more. Laal Singh Chaddha has a certain warmth that will not leave you after the initial viewing. It is a total win-win for the team as they have played on their strength, which is Aamir Khan's dedicated spirit to deliver in an excessively challenging role.

Laal is quiet but humourous, subdued but feisty. He has a grit that pushes him to accept the challenges life throws at him with a smile on his face. An innocence that is rarely witnessed in today's time. This and many more facets are rolled into one. Aamir invites up to hop on an adventurous ride and doesn't let go of our hand. In every beat and moment, we are with him. His accomplishments are ours, his steadfast commitment to love despite rejection is heartfelt and screams across to us, even though dialogues are minimal. Fans were right to assume that if anyone could pull off this role, it would be Aamir and he passes with flying colours.

Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha does not shy away from making subtle political statements. Comparing communal disharmony in India with 'frequent' malaria outbreaks stands out. In this aspect, it improves on the original film. Even though the character is apolitical, the movie isn't. There are some sturdy supporting performances as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan's chemistry with Aamir is enjoyable. Together, they constitute the highs and lows of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Adiitionally, Naga Chaitanya as Bala is a surprise package. Bala's bromance with Laal makes up for some chuckle-worthy moments and is one of the highlights of the film. Manav Vij as Mohammed, an extremist turned entrepreneur, has also immersed himself in the character and shines in the second half of the film. Mona Singh as Laal's mother has a defined role and in the initial set-up, she carries the emotional quotient perfectly well.

Laal Singh Chaddha has captured some picturesque locations across India. The cinematography really stands out in the extended running sequence featuring Laal and the war scenes shot in Kargil. Background music caters to the mood of the film and has been kept to a minimum. It does not tamper with the emotional honesty of the characters or the situations. Advait Chandan's direction also scores well as his lens captures Aamir in one of his best performances to date. At times, Laal Singh Chaddha will remind one of the earnestness the actor displayed in Ghajini (2008).

Laal Singh Chaddha is worth watching in cinema halls. It will leave you teary-eyed, laughing and thoughtful in equal measures. It is a film of the present and might just become as timeless as Forrest Gump.