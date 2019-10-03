Taapsee Pannu takes inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar for her role in Rashmi Rocket

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu takes inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar for Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu is all set to play a young girl from a village in RSVP’s next Bollywood film Rashmi Rocket. The film is a fictional story of a woman hailing from Kutch, who aspires to become a sprinter and fans are already excited since the makers released the actress’ first look. The posters left a good impact on the viewers and even superstar Akshay Kumar endorsed the poster of Taapsee’s film.

The actress is surely excited to be a part of a sports-genre movie and has revealed that she has drawn inspiration from Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her role in the film. For the unversed, Priyanka played the role of Mary Kom in her biopic earlier and Farhan had played athlete Milkha Singh on the big screen. Taapsee said, “They have set a benchmark with their performances as sports personalities in movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mary Kom respectively. I look up to them and want to give my best to this project,”.

While Rashmi Rocket is not a biopic, the actress needed inspiration to ace her character. She has drawn inspiration from real-life sports stars and from her look in the posters, fans are sure that Taapsee will nail her character like every time.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Mango People Media Network. The film will release next year.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu challenges to beat Akshay Kumar with her next film Rashmi Rocket, his reply will crack you up

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page