Taapsee Pannu challenges to beat Akshay Kumar with her next film Rashmi Rocket, his reply will crack you up

After the super success of Mission Mangal, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to bounce back on the big screen with her next film named Rashmi Rocket. The actress took to her social media to share the teaser poster of her upcoming film and introduced her character as ‘headstrong and fearless’ Rashmi. In the video, Taapsee can be seen running her way to the finish line the fastest and making everyone proud. While Taapsee was already beaming with joy about the announcement of her film, her friend and co-star Akshay Kumar also took to his social media to share the video and wrote, “This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she's off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket.”

Soon after Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of Taapsee’s film, the actress made sure she challenges the Khiladi Kumar that she can beat her in this game. She teased the actor by saying that when it comes to the highest paid actor list on Forbes, she cannot beat him but here in this game of running, she can definitely win. She wrote, “Yay!!!!! Don’t know about Forbes but yeh race toh main jeet sakti hu..Thank you”

Yay!!!!! Don’t know about Forbes but yeh race toh main jeet sakti hu 😁🤗

Thank you 🤗 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2019

However, Akshay Kumar was not ready to give up this easily. The actor was quick to give a response to Taapsee’s challenge and shared a mem which read ‘maje le rahi hai tu’. The meme is of Akshay Kumar himself from one of his movies. Have a look at it here-

Also read: Taapsee Pannu compliments ‘Mission Makhan’ as Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal gets a buttery twist by Amul

On Thursday, Taapsee Pannu teased her fans by sharing a few posters from her next film but didn’t announced the name. She shared her look form Rashmi Rocket and impressed her fans with yet another interesting character. RSVP also shared the looks and wrote, “Her simplicity is her greatest strength! Rashmi is coming to share her journey, stay tuned.” Check out the posters here-

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Mission Mangal which set fire to the box office. The film also starred Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon and Kirti Kulhari along with Akshay Kumar.

Also read:

Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap take a dig at Taapsee Pannu over her childhood photo

Akshay Kumar gets emotional after eight-year-old draws painting influenced by Mission Mangal

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page