Akshay Kumar gets emotional after eight-year-old draws painting influenced by Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar and his gang including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and HG Dattatreya left everyone in awe with their latest release Mission Mangal. The film that revolves around the mars orbital mission got released in the theatres on August 15 and garnered an amazing response from the audience and earned 29 crores at the box-office. However, the actor was moved when an eight-year-old girl painting a drawing after getting influenced by the film.

What exactly happened was a man posted a picture of his daughter along with the drawing she painted. The 8-year-old girl made a drawing of a scene from the on a whiteboard. Rohan revealed in the caption of this picture that yesterday he went to see the movie Mission Mangal with his 8-yearold daughter. When he woke up this morning, he saw that his daughter had made a drawing which she saw in this film itself. The father was impressed and thanked the Mission Mangal movie team.

When Akshay saw this, he got emotional and re-tweeted the same and wrote, “This picture made my day...this was the motive behind making the the film, to inspire more kids and develop an interest in science. This is real success for me, not the box office numbers. Thank you so much for sharing.”

The actor even conducted a special screening of the film at a school in Mumbai where he addressed the students, spoke to them, answered their questions and gave them valuable pieces of advice. Later in an interview, he revealed that he is sad that actors these days opt only for films that offer them solo-hero subjects.

Akshay told IANS, "To be honest and without taking names, actors in our industry still don't understand the fact that they should do two-hero or three-hero subject. They are not doing it. I have tried to find out why they don't want to do it. Everybody wants to do a solo hero subject. The earlier generation - my generation - did it. They even worked in three-hero subjects."

