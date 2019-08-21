Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap take a dig at Taapsee Pannu over her childhood photo

Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has shared a photo of her school days extending her support to Why The Gap challenge initiated by author Twinkle Khanna. Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to share their childhood pictures to emphasize how underprivileged children remain deprived of schooling, nutrition and other basic amenities.

Taapsee Pannu, nominated by Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram to share a photo from prize distribution ceremony post winning a race in her school. In the photo, Taapsee looks cute as she stands on a podium after winning first position in the race. Dressed in all white uniform with two ponies tied in ribbon, Taapsee is looking straight into the camera. ''Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers, I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don’t have that support system. #WhyTheGap,'' the actress captioned the post.

Soon after she shared the picture, netizens started pouring in comments. Her Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap wrote, ''Chalo koi award toh mila,” to which the actress replied, ''Hahaha. School-college sab theek tha, life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR.''

Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Taapsee Pannu

Vicky Kaushal, her co-star in Manmarziyaan also dropped a hilarious comment. “Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga,” he wrote, however, Taapsee clearly mentioned that to reach numero uno position, she only resorted to fair play. “Ji nahi! I am a very fair player! Look at that innocent face!,'' she replied.' Vicky Kaushal takes a dig at Taapsee Pannu

Celebrities such as Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza and singer Jasleen Royal also shared their childhood photos to spread the word.