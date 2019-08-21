Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap take a dig at Taapsee Pannu over her childhood photo

Taapsee Pannu has shared a photo of her school days extending her support to Why The Gap challenge initiated by author Twinkle Khanna. Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to share their childhood pictures to emphasize how underprivileged children remain deprived of schooling, nutrition and other basic amenities.
Taapsee Pannu, nominated by Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram to share a photo from prize distribution ceremony post winning a race in her school. In the photo, Taapsee looks cute as she stands on a podium after winning first position in the race. Dressed in all white uniform with two ponies tied in ribbon, Taapsee is looking straight into the camera. ''Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers, I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don’t have that support system. #WhyTheGap,'' the actress captioned the post.
Soon after she shared the picture, netizens started pouring in comments. Her Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap wrote, ''Chalo koi award toh mila,” to which the actress replied, ''Hahaha. School-college sab theek tha, life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR.''
Vicky Kaushal, her co-star in Manmarziyaan also dropped a hilarious comment. “Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga,” he wrote, however, Taapsee clearly mentioned that to reach numero uno position, she only resorted to fair play. “Ji nahi! I am a very fair player! Look at that innocent face!,'' she replied.'
Celebrities such as Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza and singer Jasleen Royal also shared their childhood photos to spread the word.
Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart - I nominate @sonamkapoor @tahirakashyap @akshaykumar to take this further by sharing their school memories
Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Though I am rocking your school hairdo currently! And now I know how frido dido must have felt! And this picture - Well these were the days of looking like an ape in a pineapple costume and feeling like a princess! I pretty much was delusional! But as much as we all are obsessed with kings and queens, education taught me not just the difference between reality and fairy tales but empowered me to twist and turn and make my own ‘not so fairy’ tales. My short film #toffee was inspired by this really disturbing fact that 1 in 3 women in India are married before the age of 18. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @savethechildren_india to give every girl #TheRightStart I nominate @ayushmannk @diamirzaofficial @iamsonalibendre @nehadhupia to share their childhood memories and take this ahead