Taapsee Pannu says her parents want her to just get married: 'Bas tu karle please shaadi'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, whose new thriller film "Haseen Dillruba" released on Netflix last weekend, recently revealed that her parents want her to get married. In an interview, Taapsee said that her parents are worried that she might end up not getting married ever, thus they he want her to just get married, be it to anyone. The actress has added that she will not go against her parents wish to marry someone.

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu is in a relationship with former badminton player and coach Mathias Boe.

Talking about getting married, the actress "I wouldn't get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I've dated and thought about getting married to. Kyunki mere saath yeh hota tha," Taapsee told Curly Tales.

"Whoever I dated in my head I was like 'hann isse shaadi hosakti hai toh hi time aur energy spend karte hai iss insaan ke upar (if there is a possibility of marriage then only I should spend time and energy on this person)'...Mereko time pass karne mein koi interest nahi hai (I have no interest in doing time pass). So I've always seen it from that perspective toh agar nahi ho raha hai toh mat karo," she added.

Revealing that her parents want her to just get married, the PINK actress said "My parents actually in return were like ki bhai 'tu karle please shaadi, bas tu karle, kisi se bhi kar bas karle (please get married, just do it, do it with anyone)'. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever. Their worry is that."

On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in 'Haseen Dillruba'. It is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which released on July 2. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from this, she will next be seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

