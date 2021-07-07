Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu says 'There is no industry without competition, stress today'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu says there is no industry without competition and stress today. Talking about life in Bollywood being fastpaced and how it takes a toll, Taapsee tells IANS: "It is a very competitive industry, just like other industries. Just that our competition comes in front of the camera for the world to judge. So, it becomes slightly more stressful, but everyone knows about it when they get into it."

She agrees it is a part and parcel of an actor's life.

"It's not like somebody forced us into it. We were aware of the fact that we will be in front of the camera and people would want to know more and more about us, so we were aware of that when we entered. So, something in return of that unconditional love we get from the audience is a price we pay. That attracts stress and it's a part of every competitive industry," the actress said.

"There is competition in every industry. There is no industry without competition and stress today," Taapsee summed up.

On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in 'Haseen Dillruba'. It is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which released on July 2. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from this, she will next be seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

