Taapsee Pannu says she want to reaffirm audience trust in her for choosing quality films

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is set to make her comeback in the Telugu industry with her latest "Mishan Impossible", to be directed by Swaroop RSJ. Pannu. The 33-year-old actor joined the film's team in Hyderabad with the makers releasing a working still from the project, featuring Pannu in a hand cast and looking at a laptop. She looks anxious, as she watches something on the laptop. Talking about the same, Taapsee says she wants to reaffirm the trust the audience has in her for choosing quality.

"In last seven years I have always been on a lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience, movies that I will spend my time and money on. And 'Mishan Impossible' is one of them," Taapsee said.

She added: "I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I'm doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this."

Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy produce the film, while N M Pasha is the associate producer. The film has cinematography handled by Deepak Yeragara and music scored by Mark K. Robin. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor.

On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in 'Haseen Dillruba'. It is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which released on July 2. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from this, she will next be seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

