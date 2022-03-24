Swara Bhasker's cab driver in Los Angeles 'takes off' with her groceries, actress complains to Uber

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ REALLYSWARA Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker complained to Uber recently

Swara Bhasker tweeted recently that a cab driver during her trip to Los Angeles had 'taken off' with her groceries in his car. She tagged service provider Uber in her tweet flagging off this issue. "One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just took it. Can I please have my stuff back (sic)? she wrote.

Uber support replied, “Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you.”

On the work front, Swara will feature in the upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. It narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in "an extraordinary adventure." It is directed by Kamal Pandey, also features actors Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.