Swara Bhaskar, Hansal Mehta call Aryan Khan's pending bail decision 'harassment'

Mumbai Special NDPS court on Thursday reserved order for October 20 on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh argued that when considering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the scheme and the object of the act must be taken into consideration. Expression disappointment over session court's decision, actress Swara Bhasker calls described the process as 'pure harassment'.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Swara wrote "#AryanKhan #AryanKhanBail Pure harassment!."

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defense lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20. Aryan Khan Drugs Case: 5 Arguments lawyer Amit Desai put for Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail

Without taking any names, filmmaker Hansal Mehta in a tweet said the consumption of marijuana/cannabis may be legal in many countries, but in India leads to 'harassment'. "Marijuana/cannabis consumption is legal in many countries. It has been decriminalised in many. In our country its consumption is used more for harassment than for narcotics control. A movement like the one to abolish sec 377 is necessary to end this continuing travesty," he wrote.

In a tweet alluding to the court's decision today, actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "It is the old habit of the society to give punishment or benefit of the deeds done by the parents to their children. Regrettable. #NoteToSelf."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison. NCB claimed that the star kid had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

(With PTI inputs)