Aryan Khan Drugs Case: 5 Arguments lawyer Amit Desai put for Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: 5 Arguments lawyer Amit Desai puts for Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail

Mumbai Special NDPS court on Thursday (October 14) reserved an order on the bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and other accused till October 20. ​Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. NCB claimed that the star kid had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Here are 5 arguments that lawyer Amit Desai put forward for Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail on Thursday.

The chat messages which they tried to suggest is evidence is an extra-judicial confession which is a weak form of evidence. And the chats have no section 65B certificate.

The accused can be granted bail without affecting the investigation, when someone is in the stage of reform, he should be given a chance," says Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai.

Talking about mobile phones, Amit Desai said that there is a statement that it was voluntarily handed over. However, the panchnama says it was 'seized and not handed over'. There has to be a seizure memo."

Two important statements (Aryan-Arbaaz) were recorded on 3rd October, Aryan was sent to judicial custody on 7th October. While sending him to judicial custody, the magistrate said that the accused was not interrogated after the 3rd. The magistrate was clear that Aryan was sent to judicial custody despite having NCB custody.

The entire case of NCB is on the commercial quantity of drugs and conspiracy. Aryan being the consumer in this case is at the bottom. Instead of reforming Aryan, you are connecting him to accused Abdul. And Abdul is the one from whom commercial quantity is found. This is far too stretched out. If this goes on for long then what will happen to reformative law?

Meanwhile, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2