Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, & other accused

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. NCB, on Wednesday, revealed the role of superstar's son in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The special NDPS court will continue its hearing on the bail plea applications of the accused. Read the latest developments in the case here!

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2021 8:22 IST

The hearing on the bail applications of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and other accused will continue in special NDPS court today. They were arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. NCB, on Wednesday, in its reply said that its investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. Not only this but the agency even claimed that the superstar's son had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

  Oct 14, 2021 7:35 AM (IST)

    Salman Khan spotted outside Mannat

    Salman Khan spotted outside Mannat

  Oct 14, 2021 7:33 AM (IST)

    Anil Desai's argument for bail of Aryan Khan

    Anil Desai's argument for bail of Aryan Khan

    Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for Aryan Khan, termed the NCB's contention as "inherently absurd" and argued that when there was no recovery of drugs from him, then he should not be penalised at the stage of granting bail. Desai told the court that the accused in the present case are young adults and not drug peddlers, traffickers or racketeers.

    "In many countries, these substances (drugs) are legal. Let us not penalise them at this stage when bail is sought. Let us not make it worse for them (accused). They have suffered enough and they have learnt their lesson, if at all," he said.

  Oct 14, 2021 7:32 AM (IST)

    NCB's reply opposing bail plea of Aryan Khan

    NCB's reply opposing bail plea of Aryan Khan

    The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, said that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said. "During the initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed, which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the concerned foreign agency," the NCB said in its affidavit.

    Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, argued that even if one accused is released on bail, then the investigation would be hampered. He told the court that WhatsApp chats of the accused (Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant) refers to bulk quantities of drugs and chats with a foreign national. "The entire nation is concerned with drug trafficking and consumption of drugs is a serious offence. Day in and out, parties are organised and drugs are consumed by people including college students,” Singh argued.

  Oct 14, 2021 7:30 AM (IST)

    Filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri summoned by NCB

    Filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri summoned by NCB

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning. He has been asked to appear before the agency on October 14, says the agency. He is being inquired about Aryan's drug connection. Apart from this case, Imtiaz was even questioned by the agency during Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

     

  Oct 14, 2021 7:29 AM (IST)

    Oct 14, 2021 7:27 AM (IST)

    Hearing on the bail plea applications of SRK's son Aryan Khan, Nupur Satija, Aachit Kumar, Arbaaz Merchant, Mohak Jaswal, Munmun Dhamecha, Shreyas Nair and Avin Sahu will continue today.

     

    Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate's court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

