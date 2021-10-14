Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan and others to remain in jail, order reserved for Oct 20

The hearing on the bail applications of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and other accused adjourned was Thursday (October 14). The court reserved the order on the matter till October 20. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The agency further said that star kid used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant who was found in possession of six grams of charas during the raid.

Talking about the investigation, Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai said the two important statements (Aryan-Arbaaz) were recorded on 3rd October, Aryan was sent to judicial custody on 7th October. While sending him to judicial custody, the magistrate said that the accused was not interrogated after the 3rd. The magistrate was clear that Aryan was sent to judicial custody despite having NCB custody. Aryan Khan Drugs Case: 5 Arguments lawyer Amit Desai put for Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail

While in other argument, Desai questioned Aryan Khan's bail saying that, "If released on bail, the investigation will not be affected. when someone is in the stage of reform, he should be given a chance."

Meanwhile, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

