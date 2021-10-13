Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aryan Khan Drug Case: Key points from NCB's reply opposing bail plea

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday (October 13) presented the copies of their reply to the lawyers concerned on bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Achit Kumar, Shivraj Harijan and others involved in the drug seizure case on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. In their reply, the NCB has opposed bail for each accused and specified their reason for the same.

The key points from NCB's reply

1) Aryan Khan used to buy drugs from Arbaaz Merchantt.

2) According to the evidence available so far during the investigation, Aryan was involved in the purchase and distribution of drugs

3) Accused number 17 Achit Kumar and accused number 19 Shivraj Harijan provided drugs to Aryan and Arbaaz.

4) Aryan and Arbaaz used to spend time together, were close to each other and this is enough to invoke section 29 of NDPS.

5) According to the investigation, Aryan and Arbaaz went together to the Cruise party from this it is clear that both of them went on the cruise with common intent.

6) Even though no or very less drug may have been recovered from some of the accused but their involvement in the conspiracy of the crime forms the basis of investigation.

Narcotics Control Bureau officials have so far arrested 20 accused in this case, while continuous interrogation of 5 suspects is going on, including filmmaker and builder Imtiaz Khatri. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate's court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

