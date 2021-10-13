Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Mumbai Drug Case LIVE: Bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz & others to be heard by special NDPS court today
Live now

Mumbai Drug Case LIVE: Bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz & others to be heard by special NDPS court today

Mumbai Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchanttt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Mumbai magistrate case. The bail application will be heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai where NCB will file its reply and argue in the same matter. Catch all the developments in the case and read the LIVE updates here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2021 7:34 IST

The bail plea hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship will take place today. The Bollywood superstar's son along with Arbaaz Seth Merchanttt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Mumbai magistrate case. The bail application will be heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai where NCB will file its reply and argue in the same matter. Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. Meanwhile, the industry has been supporting SRK and his family during this tough time. 

Catch all the developments in the case and read the LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Case LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 13, 2021 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman Khan reaches Mannat with father Salim Khan

    India Tv - Salman Khan reaches Mannat

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Salman Khan reaches Mannat

  • Oct 13, 2021 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    No instructions given to Mumbai Police to track or follow NCB officials: Maharashtra Home Minister

    Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that no instructions have been given to Mumbai Police to track or follow officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Speaking to reporters, Walse-Patil said, "I have no information about any central agency is being followed and no such instructions have been given to Mumbai police."

  • Oct 13, 2021 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB Zonal on Monday filed a complaint with Maharashtra Police, alleging that illegal surveillance is being carried out on him. In the complaint, Sameer Wankhede has alleged that in the past 36-48 hours, illegal surveillance is being carried out on his movements, the proof of which the NCB sleuth says he has in the form of CCTV footage.

     

  • Oct 13, 2021 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 13, 2021 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What happened in the courtroom on Monday?

    On Monday, when Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB's advocates A M Chimalkar and Advait Sethna sought a week's time to respond and file their affidavit. They said the investigation in the case was still on and there was quite a lot of material collected by the agency and at this stage, it needs to be seen if releasing Aryan Khan on bail would hamper the probe into the case.

    Desai, however, objected to it, saying a person's liberty is at question here, and argued that releasing the accused on bail would not stop the investigation in the case. Chimalkar, however, said that the agency needs at least a few days time to file its reply. Sethna, appearing for NCB, told the court that there was no extreme urgency for the bail plea to be heard immediately.

     

    Desai then sought the court to hear and decide Aryan Khan's plea separately, saying the recovery of drugs from each accused in the case was different. But, Chimalkar and Sethna opposed it and said the conspiracy is the same.

    -PTI

  • Oct 13, 2021 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When was Aryan Khan arrested?

    Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate's court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

  • Oct 13, 2021 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News