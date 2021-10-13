Mumbai Drug Case LIVE: Bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz & others to be heard by special NDPS court today

The bail plea hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship will take place today. The Bollywood superstar's son along with Arbaaz Seth Merchanttt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Mumbai magistrate case. The bail application will be heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai where NCB will file its reply and argue in the same matter. Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. Meanwhile, the industry has been supporting SRK and his family during this tough time.
Catch all the developments in the case and read the LIVE updates here: