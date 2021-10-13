Mumbai Drug Case LIVE: Bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz & others to be heard by special NDPS court today

On Monday, when Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB's advocates A M Chimalkar and Advait Sethna sought a week's time to respond and file their affidavit. They said the investigation in the case was still on and there was quite a lot of material collected by the agency and at this stage, it needs to be seen if releasing Aryan Khan on bail would hamper the probe into the case.

Desai, however, objected to it, saying a person's liberty is at question here, and argued that releasing the accused on bail would not stop the investigation in the case. Chimalkar, however, said that the agency needs at least a few days time to file its reply. Sethna, appearing for NCB, told the court that there was no extreme urgency for the bail plea to be heard immediately.

Desai then sought the court to hear and decide Aryan Khan's plea separately, saying the recovery of drugs from each accused in the case was different. But, Chimalkar and Sethna opposed it and said the conspiracy is the same.

-PTI