Sussanne Khan drops loved up picture with boyfriend Arslan Goni; fans ask 'is it official now?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a loved-up picture with her boyfriend Arslan Goni, making their relationship Instagram-official. Sussanne posted a cozy picture with her boyfriend Arslan from actress Sonal Chauhan's birthday bash in Goa. Posting the picture with Arslan, Sussanne wrote, "The Beach is not always a place.. sometimes it's is an incredible Feeling. #uninhibited #Thebeach #exploration #sacredspace."

In the photo, Arslan is seen with his arm around Sussanne, as they posed for the photo. Replying to the pose, Arslan dropped many kissing emojis in the comments section. Arslan's brother and actor Aly Goni commented, "Hmmmm good feeling." Ekta Kapoor said, "Love u beaches." On the other hand, many of their fans also confirmed the two, if they are making their relationship official. "Oh you guys! Finally you guys made it official," wrote a user. ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan & ex-wife Sussanne Khan reunite for lunch on son Hridaan's birthday | PICS

Arslan and Sussanne have been dating each other for some time. They have also been dropping hints about their relationship on social media as they continue to share posts for each other on birthdays and from the parties, they attend together. Recently, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan made his relationship official with actress-singer Saba Azad. Did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make their relationship official? Latest post says...

Also, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne reunited to celebrate their younger son Hridaan's 14th birthday on May 01. They met for a special lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actor and Sussanne Khan were spotted in the city with their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne shared the family picture from their outing on Instagram and wrote, "To our Sky full of Ridz… with a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day..happy 14 th birthday beautiful boy..We love you the mostttt."

Meanwhile, Sussanne was married to Hrithik between 2000-2014. The former couple shares two sons – Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Although they are divorced, Hrithik and Sussanne are on good terms and often join their sons for parties and family get-togethers.