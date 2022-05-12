Did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make their relationship official? Latest post says...

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Highlights Hrithik Roshan cheered for his girlfriend Saba Azad as she announced her new project

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are rumoured to be dating

On February 4, the duo was spotted together at a cafe in Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad have been the talk of the tinsel town ever since they were spotted going out for a lunch in Mumbai. Not only this, but the two often engage themselves in social media banters. Well, not it seems that the two have confirmed their relationship on social media. On Thursday (May 12), Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project 'Minimum', an immigrant drama, helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla. Hrithik was the first to drop a comment on her post.

Sharing a photo with her team, she wrote, "My next with these gems - in @variety today!! ‘Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in ‘MINIMUM’, Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut." ALSO READ: Homesick Saba Azad pampered by rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s fam-jam

Reacting to the post, Hrithik wrote, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" And Saba replied with "@hrithikroshan hehe fingers crossed mon amour." For the unversed, 'Mon Amour' means 'My Love' in French.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's rumoured relationship

The duo piqued curiosity they were spotted in public holding hands. Since then, Hrithik and Saba have not only been tapped together on various occasions but the latter's appearances at the Roshan family's get-together also raised eyebrows. However, neither of the two has confirmed that they are seeing each other. ALSO READ: 'Bestest...' Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad spends her Sunday with actor's family

Earlier, Hrithik was married to his childhood sweetheart Sussanne, in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan's professional front

After a hiatus of two years, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name that starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati. Also, the actor has a film with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline titled 'Fighter'.