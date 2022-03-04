Homesick Saba Azad pampered by rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s fam-jam

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN/SABA AZAD Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and actor-musician Saba Azad's relationship seems to be going strong. After enjoying lunch with the Roshans a few days back, Saba was once again treated with home-cooked food by the rumoured boyfriend's family. As she was feeling homesick, Hrithik's family decided to pamper Saba with some delicious pizza, cake and pasta. Touched by the sweet gesture, she took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared a plate full of delicious food items.

She wrote, "When you're homesick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you. Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA AZAD Saba Azad's instagram story

Earlier, Saba had joined Roshans for the perfect weekend lunch. Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a photo of an intimate family lunch, which featured Hrithik, his mother Pinky, niece Suranika, cousin Pashmina Roshan, Saba, Kanchan Roshan, Eshaan and others posing for a perfect group picture. After sharing the photo, Rajesh Roshan wrote, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Reacting to the photo, Hrithik commented, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." On the other hand, Saba Azad described it-- the ‘bestest Sunday.’ Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad set to get married? What we know

For the unversed, the rumours of Hrithik and Saba dating each other arose when shutterbugs clicked them together at a cafe on February 4. They were seen holding hands as they walked towards their car. For the dinner outing, the 'War' actor opted for a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt paired with beige pants. The actor also sported a cap. On the other hand, Saba wore a yellow top teamed with light blue denim. She was seen attempting to hide her face with the help of her long locks.

Reportedly, Hrithik and Saba's love story began with social media. Hrithik had liked and shared a video on Twitter that featured Saba and another known rapper. He had addressed the tweet to the makers as he knew them. Saba wrote back to him thanking for the same and that’s how the two got talking on DMs.

On the professional front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in lead role, with Radhika Apte in a crucial part. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. Also, he has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Talking about Saba, she was recently seen in SonyLiv's web series Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh.