Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad set to get married? What we know

Hrithik Roshan and singer-actress Saba Azad are the talk of the town! After their public outing sparked dating rumours, Saba recently joined the Roshans for a 'special Sunday lunch'. While many fans showered love on the rumoured couple, some were surprised to see the War actor hang out with a considerably younger woman. Now, reports suggest that Hrithik and Saba are planning to tie the knot soon. Yes, you heard it right! The actor is quite serious about Saba and will soon be marrying her.

According to Bollywood Life "Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him."

The report also claimed that Hrithik want to keep his relationship low key. "Hrithik doesn’t want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn’t want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn’t be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani." Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad spends her Sunday with actor's family

For the unversed, the rumours of Hrithik and Saba dating each other arose when shutterbugs clicked them together at a cafe on February 4. Hrithik and Saba were clicked outside the Farmer's Cafe in Mumbai as the two walked hand-in-hand towards their card. For the dinner outing, the actor opted for a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt paired with beige pants. The actor also sported a cap. On the other hand, Saba wore a yellow top teamed with light blue denim. She was seen attempting to hide her face with the help of her long locks.

Reportedly, the two did not meet on a dating app as speculated. Instead, their love story began with social media. Hrithik had liked and shared a video on Twitter that featured Saba and another known rapper. He had addressed the tweet to the makers as he knew them. Saba wrote back to him thanking him for the same and that’s how the two got talking on DMs.