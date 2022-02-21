'Bestest...' Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad spends her Sunday with actor's family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJESHROSHAN24 Hrithik Roshan along with his family and rumoured GF Saba Azad

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become the talk of the town! After their public outing sparked dating rumours, Saba joined the Roshans for the perfect weekend lunch. Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a photo of an intimate family lunch, which featured Hrithik, his mother Pinky, niece Suranika, cousin Pashmina Roshan, Saba, Kanchan Roshan, Eshaan and others posing for a perfect group picture.

Taking to his Instagram, Rajesh Roshan dropped the picture and wrote, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Reacting to the photo, Hrithik commented, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." On the other hand, Saba Azad described it-- the ‘bestest Sunday.’ Take a look

Meanwhile, Greek God Hrithik Roshan was earlier papped with Saba Azad. Shutterbugs clicked them together at a cafe on February 4, as they were seen holding hands evading them. Hrithik and Saba were clicked outside the Farmer's Cafe in Mumbai as the two walked towards their car. For the dinner outing, the 'War' actor opted for a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt paired with beige pants. The actor also sported a cap. On the other hand, Saba wore a yellow top teamed with light blue denim. She was seen attempting to hide her face with the help of her long locks.

Recently, Sussanne Khan, an interior designer and former wife of Hrithik took to her Instagram account to share an appreciative post for Saba. Sussanne posted a video of the musician-actress performing live on stage at an event in Mumbai. "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic)." Suzzanne wrote over the photo. Thanking her for the same, Saba shared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in lead role, with Radhika Apte in a crucial part. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. Also, he has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

