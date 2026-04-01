When will US-Iran conflict end? Trump says it is possible in two to three weeks as mission nears finish

Tehran:

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the ongoing conflict with Iran could conclude within the next two to three weeks, expressing a high degree of confidence in the mission's trajectory.

Iran wants to make a deal, says Trump

Speaking from the Oval Office, the US President indicated that an even swifter resolution remains a possibility if a diplomatic breakthrough is achieved."It's possible that we'll have a deal because they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal. But in a fairly short period of time, we'll be finished," Trump stated on Tuesday.

The President's optimism appears to stem from a perceived shift in the political landscape within Tehran. He noted that the current interlocutors represent a departure from previous Iranian administrations, describing the new leadership as far more pragmatic.

"Now we have a group of people that are very different. They're much more reasonable," he remarked while addressing the prospects of successful negotiations. However, this optimistic outlook from the White House stands in stark contrast to the sentiment in Tehran.

Iran dismisses possibility of diplomatic breakthroughs with Washington

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the possibility of diplomatic breakthroughs with Washington, stating that the "trust level is at zero" between the two nations. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi asserted that Tehran sees no "honesty" in US actions and has "never had a good experience from negotiations" with the American government.

The Foreign Minister pointed to a history of failed agreements and recent hostilities as the primary reasons for the current diplomatic impasse. "One time, years ago, we negotiated, and we even got a deal, and then the US withdrew without any explanation. And twice last year and now this year, we negotiated with the US, and the result was an attack by them," he told Al Jazeera.

Araghchi says Iran ready to confront any potential US ground operation

Amid the ongoing conflict, Araghchi also addressed military tensions, stating that the Iranian armed forces are "completely ready" to confront any potential US ground operation. Describing such a move as a "mistake," he warned that Tehran is prepared for a land-based conflict, adding, "We are waiting for them."

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