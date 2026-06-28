Man stabbed near Mahim Railway Station over minor altercation days after Mumbai local train murder

Mumbai:

Another stabbing incident has been reported in Mumbai, days after the fatal murder of a 22-year-old passenger aboard a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train. A 35-year-old man was allegedly chased and stabbed near Mahim railway station following a minor altercation that began with an accidental push.

The victim, identified as Naveen Prasanna, a resident of Qureshi Mahal Compound on Pitambar Lane in Mahim, works as an office boy for a private company in Lower Parel.

How did the altercation begin?

According to police, after finishing work at around 10 pm on June 25, Naveen boarded a slow local train from Lower Parel to Mahim. While walking through the station premises after getting off the train, he accidentally bumped into an unidentified man, causing his mobile phone to fall.

Naveen immediately apologised, saying the push was accidental. The accused picked up the phone, found it undamaged, but allegedly began abusing him. To avoid any confrontation, Naveen walked away from the spot.

However, the accused allegedly followed him to Senapati Bapat Marg and attacked him with a knife. The injured Naveen shouted for help, but the accused threatened bystanders by brandishing the knife, creating panic in the area before fleeing.

Despite his injuries, Naveen managed to reach his home, where his brother rushed him to Sion Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding accused.

22-year-old stabbed to death inside Mumbai local train

Earlier on June 24, a dispute over an open coach door amid torrential monsoon rains in Mumbai turned fatal after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a local train. The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was traveling in the first-class compartment of the Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train when he got involved in a heated verbal argument with another passenger over whether the coach door should remain closed or open during the heavy downpour.

The argument escalated quickly into a serious situation when an unidentified attacker pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Mayank in the stomach, leaving him seriously injured.

The train reached Borivali station at 11:04 PM, where the accused managed to flee into the crowd even before the train came to a complete halt. The accused has now been arrested. He has been identified as Roshan Suvarna (30).

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