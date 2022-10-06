Sushmita Sen set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in new series Taali | See FIRST look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen was last seen in web series Aarya 2

After making her digital debut with critically-acclaimed show Aarya, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is all set to step into the shoes of transgender activist Gauri Sawant for her upcoming web series. On Thursday, former Miss Universe took to Instagram and unveiled her first look. Titled Taali, the biographical drama series is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. Sushmita captioned the post as, "Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Check out the post below:

Netizens reactions

In the photo, the 46-year-old actor is seen as Sawant, striking a fierce and bold pose for the camera. Sushmita's never seen avatar has left her fans and followers impressed. Her daughter Renee showered love on her mother in the comments section and wrote, "Maa So so so so proud of you. Dugga Dugga I love you the mostest." Charu Asopa wrote, "Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi."

Sen said the series will chronicle the trangender activist's "story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power".

"Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I’m really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one.

This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what’s in store," the former Miss Universe said in a statement.

Sawant, who was born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014.

Also read: Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara dies of heart attack, Sunil Pal breaks down condoling his demise

Taali will shed light on the momentous life of Sawant -- from her childhood, her transition, to her contribution to revolutionize the transgender movement in India.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan storms out of Case Toh Banta Hai set after joke on father Amitabh Bachchan

Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the series is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

-with PTI inputs

Latest Entertainment News