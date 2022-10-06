Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushmita Sen set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in new series Taali | See FIRST look

Sushmita Sen set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in new series Taali | See FIRST look

Sushmita Sen will feature in Taali, a biographical drama series based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, who was born as Ganesh and raised in Pune.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2022 11:52 IST
Sushmita Sen was last seen in web series Aarya 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen was last seen in web series Aarya 2

After making her digital debut with critically-acclaimed show Aarya, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is all set to step into the shoes of transgender activist Gauri Sawant for her upcoming web series. On Thursday, former Miss Universe took to Instagram and unveiled her first look. Titled Taali, the biographical drama series is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. Sushmita captioned the post as, "Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Check out the post below:

Netizens reactions 

In the photo, the 46-year-old actor is seen as Sawant, striking a fierce and bold pose for the camera. Sushmita's never seen avatar has left her fans and followers impressed. Her daughter Renee showered love on her mother in the comments section and wrote, "Maa So so so so proud of you. Dugga Dugga I love you the mostest." Charu Asopa wrote, "Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi." 

Sen said the series will chronicle the trangender activist's "story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power".

"Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I’m really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one.

This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what’s in store," the former Miss Universe said in a statement.

Sawant, who was born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which was filed in 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014.

Related Stories
Sushmita Sen shares pics from her daughter Renee's birthday celebration. Can you spot her 2 exes?

Sushmita Sen shares pics from her daughter Renee's birthday celebration. Can you spot her 2 exes?

Rohman Shawl confirms rejecting Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and other big reality shows, know why

Rohman Shawl confirms rejecting Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and other big reality shows, know why

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & other celebs pay condolences

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & other celebs pay condolences

Sushmita Sen to start shooting for new web series amid breakup rumours with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen to start shooting for new web series amid breakup rumours with Lalit Modi

Also read: Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara dies of heart attack, Sunil Pal breaks down condoling his demise

Taali will shed light on the momentous life of Sawant -- from her childhood, her transition, to her contribution to revolutionize the transgender movement in India.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan storms out of Case Toh Banta Hai set after joke on father Amitabh Bachchan

Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the series is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

-with PTI inputs

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News