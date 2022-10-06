Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara dies of heart attack, Sunil Pal breaks down condoling his demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AHSAANQURESHI_ Parag Kansara participated in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 1

The Great India Laughter challenge season 1 contestant Parag Kansara breathed his last on Wednesday. The news of the comedian's demise was shared on Instagram by Ahsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal, both of whom were Kansara's fellow participants in the 2005 edition of the stand-up comedy show. Pal even broke down while sharing the news of Kansara passing away. He belonged to Vadodara, Gujarat. Some days back, Laughter Challenge participant, famed comedian Raju Srivastava also passed away after he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised for over a month.

Parag Kansara dies

Sunil Pal shared the news of Parag Kansara's death on his Instagram handle. In a video, Pal got emotional as he said, "Hello friends, another shocking and bad news has come out from the world of comedy... Parag Kansara ji, our Laughter Challenge co-contestant, the sixth companion, is no more in this world. Yes, Parag Kansara who used to do reverse-thinking comedy, used to think about everything in reverse, share with us and tickle our funny bones, he's no more." Talking about the recent deaths, Pal added, "What is this? Has the comic world caught the evil eye? I don't know why the people who make everyone laugh and their families are going through this... One by one, the pillars of comedy are moving away from us (sic)."

Ahsaan Qureshi informs about Parag Kansara's last rites

Late Parag Kansara's fellow Laughter Challenge contestant Ahsaan Qureshi informed the fans that he met the bereaved at the prayer meet of Raju Srivastava recently. He also said that Kansara's last rites were performed on Wednesday evening at his hometown in Vadodara. Qureshi also shared some images with Kansara on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Om Shanti Another dear friend Comedian Parag Kansara of Vadodara Gujarat left this world. Last meeting was at Raju Bhai's condolence meeting Parag was in top six of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season-1. May the soul rest in peace and give strength to the family to bear the loss. The last rites will be performed today at 4 pm in his city, Vadodara (sic)."

When one of the social media users asked about the cause of Kansara's death, Qureshi replied writing, "heart attack."

