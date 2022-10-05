Alia Bhatt's baby shower ceremony sees arrival of Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt's baby shower ceremony is being hoisted in Vastu

Alia Bhatt is expecting to be a mother soon. The Bollywood star announced her pregnancy in June earlier this year after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April. On Wednesday, the family members from both sides gathered at the Bollywood couple's residence Vastu in Bandra for Alia's baby shower ceremony. The actress' special function coincides with the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. There was an arrival of celebrities from the Kapoor and Bhatt families at Alia's home. Interestingly, Alia and Ranbir married at the same venue. As they prepare to expand their family, Vastu once again became an important location for them.

Alia Bhatt has been working throughout her pregnancy. First, she saw the release of her Netflix film darlings, which was co-produced under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Then, she saw the release of Brahmastra: Part 1, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Most recently, she received the TIME100 Impact Award for which she travelled to Singapore. A couple of days after she was back in the city, a baby shower ceremony was organised for her with close friends and family members in attendance.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's families arrive for function

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's baby shower, Alia's mother Soni Razdan, her father Mahesh Bhatt, and sisters Shaheen Bhatt and pooja Bhatt arrived dressed in traditional clothing. From Ranbir's family, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Reema Jan and many others attended the function. Director Ayan Mukerji also joined his friend Alia's baby shower.

