Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his dinner date with lady love Malaika Arora, calls her 'best company'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a long time now

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make for one of the most good-looking couples in Bollywood. The pair often turns heads due to their ace fashion game. Ever since the couple has come out about their romance, they never shy away from expressing love to each other on social media platforms. Arjun shared a glimpse of a dinner date with his lady love Malaika. Taking to his Instagram stories, treated fans with a new picture. He called Malaika his "best company". In the picture, Malaika was seen posing with a menu card of KOYN restaurant and she looked gorgeous in a black jacket that was accessorised with a statement ring and wore a subtle makeup look. Malaika also re-shared her beau's post and reacted with emotion.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a long time now

The 'Gunday' actor, who is currently in London for the shoot of his upcoming untitled film, was joined by Malaika for the dinner in London. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Earlier, when Arjun Kapoor graced the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, along with Sonam Kapoor, he spilled some beans on his relationship with Malaika Arora. "I think I've lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can't just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be 'What do you mean?' If you ease people in, they'll understand," Arjun said.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming films

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Konkana Sen Sharma. Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. 'Kuttey' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar's next horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'. Apart from that, he also has director Ajay Behl's next 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and another untitled romantic comedy film with Bhumi.

Also read: Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal are legally married for 2.5 years; couple issues clarification

Malaika Arora's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves, is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.

Also read: Ranveer Singh releases Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP's first non-film Hindi track O Pari; see pics, videos

-with ANI inputs

Latest Entertainment News