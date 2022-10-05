INSIDE Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mommy-daddy and buas-to-be pose in elegant ethnic outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are awaiting the arrival of their first child. The mommy-to-be, who has been working throughout her pregnancy, received a warm baby shower from her extended family. On Wednesday, Alia’s sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheeh Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi gathered at the Bollywood couple's residence Vastu in Bandra for the intimate baby shower ceremony. Interestingly, Alia and Ranbir married at the same venue.

For the occasion, Alia looked absolutely gorgeous in a bright yellow kurta set with minimal make-up and a wavey loose left hair. Now, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has updated Ralia (Ranbir and Alia) fans with some inside pictures of the mommy-to-be's baby shower. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNIRiddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram Stories

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima attended the celebrations in shades of pink.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANINeetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pose for cameras

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's families arrive for function

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's baby shower, Alia's mother Soni Razdan, her father Mahesh Bhatt, and sisters Shaheen Bhatt and pooja Bhatt arrived dressed in traditional clothing. For the unversed, in June this year, Ranbir and Alia surprised the fans when they announced their pregnancy. The couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony at their residence earlier this year in April. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's baby shower ceremony sees arrival of Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor | PICS

Alia's speech at Time100 awards ceremony

Earlier in the day, Alia shared a new video from the Time100 awards ceremony that took place on October 2 (Sunday). In her award acceptance speech, Alia had said, "I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country — a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else."

At the end of the speech, she gave a shout-out to her unborn baby. Alia talked about her flaws. She emphasised in her speech that she might be poor in a lot of things but emotional intelligence is not one of them as she has consciously honed that trait in herself. Alia expressed her gratitude to her family members for being with her always.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. ALSO READ: KBC14: Abhishek leaves Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed as he surprises him on birthday special episode

Latest Entertainment News