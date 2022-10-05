KBC14: Abhishek leaves Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed as he surprises him on birthday special episode

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the fourteenth season of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', is going to turn 80 on October 11. On the big occasion, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Big B's wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan will be seen taking the hot seat. The makers dropped the promo of the actor's birthday special episode in which the he can be seen asking questions to the contestants and appeared to be surprised by the sound of the hooter.

In the promo video, Amitabh is seen in the middle of the stage as the hooter sounds prematurely. Wondering why the buzzer rang so early, the host-actor said, "Bahot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko (Ended the game too soon)." Soon, Abhishek's voice is heard in the background, followed by his popular song 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayaal Aata Hai.' As Abhishek enters the show, Amitabh is surprised to see him and gives him a tight hug.

The precious moment turns heavy as both father-son duo got emotional. A teary-eyed Amitabh can be seen hugging Abhishek tightly. Dropping the video, Sony wrote, "KBC ke manch kuch aise pal aaye, jo aansu ponchte hai sabke unn @amitabhbachchan ji ke hi aankhon se aansu chhalak gaye!"

The angry young man of the film industry, born on October 11, 1942, has many times been portrayed a revengeful character on celluloid. Starting from the 1969 film 'Bhuvan Shome', 'Saat Hindustani', to starring along with superstar Rajesh Khanna and then achieving success with his work in 'Zanjeer', 'Deewar' , 'Don' and 'Trishul', Bachchan has created his own influence and charm and his acting skills makes him an actor par excellence. In the recent poster released by the channel, Abhishek and Jaya, both can be seen along with Big B on 'KBC 14'. ALSO READ: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan says people should inculcate discipline akin to that of the Indian army

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in 'Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and south actor Nagarjuna. Next, he will star in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022, and in 'GoodBye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, which will release on October 7, 2022.

