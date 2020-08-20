Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to visit his Lonavala farmhouse in March, see full details (Video)

Sushant Singh Rajput had rented a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Lonavla, where he would go often with his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and other friends. The late actor was supposed to visit his farmhouse before the lockdown. Furthermore, he sent the essential goods in a van at his farmhouse on March 17 after which lockdown was announced from March 21. A source close to the actor revealed to India TV that Sushant had sent the goods to his farmhouse as he wanted to avoid the threat of coronavirus and also wanted to end his relationship with Rhea. The source said that Sushant had sent two months ration at the farmhouse.

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput farmhouse

The CBI on August 6 had taken over the probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor on the orders of the Central government after the Bihar government recommended for a central agency probe.

The CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of his father K.K. Singh's complaint, which was filed with the Bihar Police on July 25.

(Reported by Namrata Dubey)

