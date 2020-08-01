Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta writes letter to PM Modi urging him to look into the case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been very active on social media, keeping the fans alive in the hearts of the fans through various pictures and videos. After asking fans to stay united in the process of seeking justice for the late actor, she wrote an open letter to PM Narendra Modi urging him to look into the case. She requested him to make sure that 'no evidences are tampered with.'

The letter read, "Dear sir, somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail."

She captioned the open letetr as, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate"

On Friday, Shweta shared a picture of Sushant's white board in which the actor had written his plan of taking a break from the showbiz and doing organic farming. She wrote, "Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So, he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

The list also included his plans to practice transcendental meditation daily from June 29. Other instructions included "make your bed" after waking up, "read books, watch content movies/series, learn guitar and workout" among other things.

Shweta's post once again puts a question mark on whether the actor actually committed suicide as his post-mortem has suggested, or was any other foul means involved. Many new revelations have been made in the case after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide. He alleged that the actress intentionally compelled Sushant to feel depressed and took advantage of his fame and money.

