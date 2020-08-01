Saturday, August 01, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges to support Mumbai Police

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR on his then-current girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, the actress finally reacted to the allegations on Friday and claimed that 'truth shall prevail." She also gave clarification about her viral video doing rounds on the internet in which she is seen talking about being a 'don' and controlling the boyfriend.

New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2020 8:04 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has intensified after money laundering and actor's plans to take a break from acting to do organic farming came into the limelight. With new revelations, twists and turns, the case has become murkier and the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gained more strength. Not just fans, but many leaders from the political parties have also demanded a CBI probe in the case. 

After Sushant's father filed an FIR on his then-current girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, the actress finally reacted to the allegations on Friday and claimed that 'truth shall prevail." She also gave clarification about her viral video doing rounds on the internet in which she is seen talking about being a 'don' and controlling the boyfriend. Her reaction came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR.

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Investigation LIVE Updates

  • Aug 01, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bringing politics in the case is the most deplorable thing to do: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation and said that it should not create friction between Maharastra and Bihar. He said, "Mumbai Police is not inefficient.If anyone has any evidence they can bring it to us&we will interrogate&punish the guilty. Please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between Maharashtra&Bihar"

  • Aug 01, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    After Shiv Sena's Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has also asked the Mumbai police to interrogate by recording the statements of those who are alleging on social media that the son of a minister is responsible for Sushant's death. 

    (With inputs from Rajiv Singh)

  • Aug 01, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He has alleged that the statements of Sushant's sisters were not recorded by the DCP of Mumbai Police. When the Bihar Police started the investigation, the matter of vested interest of a young minister of the state is coming out and questions are being raised on the investigation of Mumbai Police. In such a situation, if the police of two states investigate, then how will the results come. The state's Youth NCP leader Parth Pawar has spoken about the CBI investigation in the case. His father Ajit Pawar is the Deputy Chief Minister. Despite that, if Parth is not satisfied with the Mumbai Police investigation, one can understand the attitude of the police.

    (With inputs from Rajiv Singh)

  • Aug 01, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bihar Minister Jai Kumar Singh demands CBI probe

    On Friday, Bihar Minister Jai Kumar Singh said that if the Maharashtra government does not recommend an investigation by the CBI into the death of Sushant, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating a CBI probe into the matter. He said that Kumar has given a green signal to the police for a thorough investigation. He claimed, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given a clear indication that if the Maharashtra police do not help the Bihar police in the probe, we can recommend the matter to the CBI for investigation."

    Singh further said, "Mumbai police is not cooperating with the Bihar police. We again urge the Mumbai police to cooperate with the Patna police in Sushant's case. If this does not happen, then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will conduct a CBI inquiry into the entire matter."

  • Aug 01, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sanjay Nirupam reacts to Sushant's death investigation

    Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted, "The way the police of two states are behaving on the streets of Mumbai on the issue of investigation of Sushant Singh's death, it looks ugly. As if the police of Mumbai and Patna were beating each other. The Patna Police was today pushed into the car by the Mumbai Police. It does not look like an investigation but a race is going on."

  • Aug 01, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, makes new revelations

    A new post by Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, once again puts a question mark on whether the actor actually committed suicide as his post-mortem has suggested, or was any other foul means involved. Shweta's Instagram post on Friday evening shows Sushant was actually planning ahead in life, and had chalked out plans for his daily regime till June 29. He was found hanging at his residence on June 14.

    In the post, Shweta shared a photograph of a whiteboard. On the board, in Sushant's handwriting, is a daily to-do list for himself. The list includes his plans to practice transcendental meditation daily from June 29. Other instructions include "make your bed" after waking up, "read books, watch content movies/series, learn guitar and workout" among other things.

    "Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," Shweta wrote.

    She also wrote, "“Your branches may twist and turn as you flex toward the light, yet your unwavering intentions will ensure that no faint wind will sway you from your mission” #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #Seekingstrengthandunity #biharpolice"

     

