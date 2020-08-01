Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges to support Mumbai Police

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT4747 Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has intensified after money laundering and actor's plans to take a break from acting to do organic farming came into the limelight. With new revelations, twists and turns, the case has become murkier and the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gained more strength. Not just fans, but many leaders from the political parties have also demanded a CBI probe in the case.

After Sushant's father filed an FIR on his then-current girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, the actress finally reacted to the allegations on Friday and claimed that 'truth shall prevail." She also gave clarification about her viral video doing rounds on the internet in which she is seen talking about being a 'don' and controlling the boyfriend. Her reaction came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR.

WATCH: Satyamev Jayate: Rhea Chakraborty in emotional video message

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage