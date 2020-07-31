Satyamev Jayate: Rhea Chakraborty in emotional video message | Watch

Image Source : RHEA CHAKRABORTY/ INSTAGRAM Rhea Chakraborty releases new video

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally reacted to the allegations on her by the actor's family. In the latest video, she can be seen saying, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers, as the matter is subjudice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took a dramatic turn after his father K.K. Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including Rhea and her family for abetment to suicide.

The actress, on Wednesday, moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. In her plea, she told the apex court that she has received death and rape threats and that she is in deep trauma due to the loss of Sushant, which has multiplied further due to the constant media glare the case has been receiving.

Rhea informed the top court that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant till June 8. She claimed that Sushant was suffering from depression for some time and was on anti-depressants.

"In peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed by at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh," Rhea said in her plea.

"He committed suicide on the morning of June 14 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself. The petitioner was summoned and she had visited the Bandra police station on various occasions and her statement was recorded under Section 175 of CrPC. The petitioner has filed a complaint at Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai against the death and rape threats. It would be just and expedient if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai," the plea said.

Sushant's father levelled serious allegations against Rhea, which includes transferring Rs 15 crore from his son's bank account and threatening to disclose his medical reports. Sushant's family also accused Rhea of keeping him away from them.



The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. They will be summoned next week and interrogated regarding the same. ED will probe Rs 15 crore transaction from late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account. The ED will also record statements of others related to the case and the investigation will be carried out by the Mumbai branch of ED.

