Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani alleges he was forced to implicate Rhea Chakraborty

On Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide. Bihar Police has been investigating the case and has already recorded statements of the actor's sister Meetu Singh and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Now, the latest reports claim that Bihar Police will question Sushant's close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani next. Mumbai Police had already recorded the statement of the actor earlier. Reports in Mumbai Mirror claim that Pithani has alleged that he has been forced by Sushant's family to implicate Rhea Chakraborty in the case.

The report states that Siddharth has written an email to Bandra Police Station stating that Sushant's family had called him and asked about Rhea's expenses while she was staying with Sushant. He said that OP Singh called him on July 22 to to give statement against Rhea to Bihar Police through a WhatsApp call. The email read, "I was told I would receive a phone call. I got a call from an unknown WhatsApp number, but it ended within 40 seconds, and no statement was recorded. I am pressurised to comply and record statements against Rhea, the things which I am not aware of."

Talking about the money, he said "I was absent from his house for four months and returned in January and during this time a lot of things happened but I used to stay away from all of that."

After Sushant's father's FIR, Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme court to transfer the case to Mumbai as the case was originally registered here. In her petition, Rhea admitted that she was in a line-in relationship with Sushant since one year and left for her house on 8 June after they had a big fight. It was the same day when Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian died by suicide.

As per CNN, Sushant's best friend Mahesh Shetty, who was the first one to enter the actor's room after his death will be made a prime witness in the case by the police. Not only this, he even told the cops that he had advised Sushant to talk to his parent but he told him that Rhea won't allow him to do that. He also said that the Jalebi actress checked his phone constantly and along with her mother wanted to change his entire team. The Kedarnath actor was not happy about it.

