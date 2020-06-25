Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of Half Girlfriend, replaced by Arjun Kapoor. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_FC Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of Half Girlfriend, replaced by Arjun Kapoor

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many controversial stories have been unearthed by fans. While the actor's closed ones have already revealed that Sushant's have had to walk out of many films and return cheques. Recently, author Chetan Bhagat's old tweet has come to the limelight which reveals that Sushant was supposed to star opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend. However, he had to drop the project and was later replaced by Arjun Kapoor. During old interviews, the actor has also revealed the real reason behind it and said that it had said 'yes' for Dinesh Vijan's Raabta first so he had to keep his word.

During an old interview, Sushant Singh Rajput revealed, "See, I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. I don’t want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone and he’s delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won’t ditch. So be it the biggest film with the biggest studio or the smallest film, I won’t leave another film."

Chetan Bhagat's old tweet about Half Girlfriend has been going viral these days. It read, "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16"

Sushant had also revealed that he lost out on 12 films in one year because of the two films he was doing at that time. He also said, "I said yes to Dinesh Vijan long before Half Girlfriend was even offered to me. And because of a big confusion (again, because of someone else), we were told that we could shoot both films simultaneously. But it wasn’t the case because both directors wanted a particular month. So since I had said yes to Dinesh first, I had to opt out of Mohit’s film."

Also, there were reports that Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to star opposite Katrina Kaif in Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor but was replaced by Aditya Roy Kapoor. Asked if he regrets walking out of those films, Sushant revealed that it is not the case because he works like that. The actor had explained, "If I like the script and give you my word, I won’t ditch you just because I find some other film more exciting and bigger than the film I said yes to."

After Sushant was replaced in Fitoor, there were reports pf his fall out with Abhishek Kapoor. However, the actor denied the rumours and stated that he was good friends with him. Later, the actor-director duo collaborated for 2018 Kedarnath which marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan.

For those who don't know, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14 after he committed suicide. He was battling depression for the last six months and was undergoing treatment. His last rites were performed at Vile Parle Crematorium on June 15 in the presence of family members and Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi and others.

Goodbye, Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at his best memories

