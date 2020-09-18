Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Late actor's first wax statue unveiled in West Bengal

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

After Sushant Singh Rajput's sister gathered support to have the late actor's wax statue at Madam Tussauds Museum, his first wax statue was unveiled in Asansol, West Bengal. The statue has been placed in the museum and it will be open for visitors as well. With three agencies, CBI, NCB and ED, investigating the mystery shrouding the death of the Bollywood actor, new information has come to the surface with AIIMS forensic team working on the viscera report. The forensic experts have hinted at certain discrepancies relating to the inquest report and description of the crime scene filed by the police. They will submit their final report next week.

On the other hand, a COVID19 positive case among the Narcotics Control Bureau's SIT had slowed the interrogation but it will resume in full force from Monday. During the interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty had named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in drugs probe. On Thursday, Rakul filed a petition in High Court against media trial. "The Petitioner categorically states that she does not take drugs at all, and has, to the best of her recollection, has only met Sara Ali Khan twice (once at IIFA Awards and once while working out in a gym) and has not met Simone Khambatta at all," the petition said.

