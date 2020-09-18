Image Source : FACEBOOK/DISHA SALIAN Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian did not dial 100 before her death: Mumbai Police

Dispelling rumours that the last call from Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's phone was to the police emergency service, the Mumbai Police on Friday said that her last phone call was to a friend. "The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claim that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false," a Mumbai Police official said. The clarification came after several rumours doing rounds on the internet that she dialed 100 before her alleged suicide. Disha Salian had died on June 8, following which Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Mnay claim that the two deaths are connected and they have not died by suicide but were murdered.

The Mumbai Police had recently refuted reports that her body was found naked by the police team when they reached the spot. Later Disha's father had also filed a written complaint at Malvani police station in Mumbai against three people for allegedly spreading rumours about her death. Last month, BJP leader Narayan Rane had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had not died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building but was raped and murdered instead.

Recently, BJP MLA from Maharsahtra Nitish Rane has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, requesting him to immediately provide security to Disha's live-in partner Rohan Rai, a budding Bollywood actor. In his letter, Nitish Rane has revealed that Rohan Rai has inside information about the mysterious death of Disha as he was present in the house when Sushant's former manager allegedly fell from the Mumbai high-rise.

Talking to IANS, Nitish Rane confirmed that he has urged the Union Home Minister to provide security to Rohan as he holds crucial information relating to the mysterious death of his live-in partner. "Rohan is very scared of some powerful people. I spoke to him and discovered that due to some pressure, he is not able to disclose information about the mysterious circumstances which led to Disha's death. Rohan needs assurance and security so that he can shed light on the mystery which is also linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput," said Rane, a member of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly and son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Salian's death, stating that her death is interlinked with that of Rajput's.

(With IANS and ANI inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage