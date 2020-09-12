Sushant Death Case: Twitter bursts with memes after Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan in drugs probe

Image Source : TWITTER Twitter bursts with memes after Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan in drugs probe

Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has named as many as 25 Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others in the drugs peddling case. The actress was arrested on Tuesday after she confessed of consuming and procuring the drugs for the late actor. She will now stay in Mumbai's Byculla Jail till September 22. During the NCB interrogation, Rhea named Sara and Rajul and revealed that the two actresses used to consume drugs along with her and Sushant at his Lonavala Farmhouse. She also named fashion designer Simmone Khambatta. Rhea has told the agencies that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations.

As Sara Ali Khan's name surfaced in the case, Twitterati flooded the social media with hilarious memes and also mocked Bollywood celebrities supporting Rhea Chakraborty after her arrest. One Twitter user said, "Rhea Tai now spelling the beans in custody room interrogation! Ab smjh me aaya ye kyu reha ko support kr rhe the,, becoz "DIDI PLS DON'T TAKE MY NAME"" Another wrote, "#SaraAliKhan & #RakulPreet parents watching their childrens all over news channel & twitter right now.-- itna naam bhi nahi karna tha." One Twitter user said, "Rhea after taking name of Sara and Rakul be like - hum to doobe hain sanam tumhen bhi le doobenge."

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sushant's 2018 Thailand trip with Sara Ali Khan quashes claustrophobia claims by Rhea

Check out the viral memes and tweets here-

#SaraAliKhan

1 - PR Stunt

2 - After taking pudia pic.twitter.com/65IhAHEwGG — Usha (@Usha37678368) September 11, 2020

Rhea after exposed name of #SaraAliKhan and #RakulPreet



Rhea Chakraborty : Main Fasu Aur Tum Bach Jaao - pic.twitter.com/BFTLISfQ4J — Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) September 11, 2020

Me looking at #SaraAliKhan and #RakulPreetSingh's career as now their names have popped up pic.twitter.com/Vi0MY9Twxm — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) September 11, 2020

Rhea named #SaraAliKhan and rakul preet for buying drugs



Me after seeing their posts on fitness and yoga pic.twitter.com/GBcv2l89We — बिगड़ैल नारी 🦋 (@BigdailEpicNari) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau, advocate Satish Maneshinde said. All the six accused - including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra - are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, he added shortly after the ruling. "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Maneshinde said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage