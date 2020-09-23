Wednesday, September 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: NCB to grill producer Madhu Mantena, Jaya Saha and KWAN CEO Dhruv
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: NCB to grill producer Madhu Mantena, Jaya Saha and KWAN CEO Dhruv

Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will continue to quiz Sushant Singh Rajput's former talen manager Jaya Saha and KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in Bollywood drugs probe. Producer Madhu Mantena has also been summoned to join the drugs probe today.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2020 6:50 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates: NCB continues Bollywood drugs probe
Image Source : INDIA TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates: NCB continues Bollywood drugs probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has widened its probe into the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. AS the agency grilled Jaya Saha on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, more big names like actress Dia Mirza and producer Madhu Mantena surfaced. Earlier, NCB found connections of actress Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and others with drugs peddlers after they retrieved Jaya Saha's WhatsApp chats. NCB summoned Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash to join the drugs probe but she skipped it owning to bad health. KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was also called for questioning. Today, NCB will quiz Jaya Saha, Dhruv and producer Madhu Mantena in the Bollywood drug probe.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's old post about her 'super drug,' Koko restaurant photos from 2017 surface again

On the other hand, the Mumbai court on Tuesday extended Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik judicial custody till October 6. The actress in her bail application made a statement that she is innocent and was falsely implicated in the case. On the contrary, she has allegedly named 15 Bollywood celebrities, including those procuring and consuming drugs. She made self-incriminatory confessions before the NCB and in her application on September 8, she has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions.  Her legal team has filed for bail in High Court.

ALSO READ | Here's why Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by Sessions Court

Meanwhile, NCB plans to summon actress Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simmone Khambatta to join the drugs probe this week after their names were given by Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor will also be summoned by the agency soon.

The NCB had registered the drugs case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged drug chats of Showik, Samuel Miranda and several others came to the fore. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

ALSO READ | Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's UNSEEN video surfaces

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 23, 2020 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty, Showik's judicial custody extended

    Mumbai court rejected Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's bail plea and sent them to judicial custody till October 6. "Rhea Chakraborty in her bail application made a statement that she is innocent and was falsely implicated in the case. On the contrary, she has allegedly named 15 Bollywood celebrities, including those procuring and consuming drugs. She made self-incriminatory confessions before the NCB and in her application on September 8, she has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions.

    "I strongly believe that she is going to stay in Byculla jail much longer than anticipated as the investigation is still at an early stage. If she is released, she might tamper with the prosecution evidence," said criminal lawyer Jaikush Hoon.

  • Sep 23, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Producer Madhu Mantena to join drugs probe today

    The name of Bollywood producer, Madhu Mantena Verma, has also surfaced in the NCB investigation. His chats with Jaya Saha has come into the limelight. NCB summoned Madhu to join the probe on Wednesday.

  • Sep 23, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    NCB continus to grill Jaya Saha, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar

    On Tuesday, Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha along with KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar for over six hours. Actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was also called for questioning but she skipped the summon claiming bad heath.

    NCB has summoned Jaya Saha and Dhruv Chirgopekar to join the probe on WEdnesday as well.

Top News

Latest News

X