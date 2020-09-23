Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: NCB to grill producer Madhu Mantena, Jaya Saha and KWAN CEO Dhruv

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates: NCB continues Bollywood drugs probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has widened its probe into the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. AS the agency grilled Jaya Saha on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, more big names like actress Dia Mirza and producer Madhu Mantena surfaced. Earlier, NCB found connections of actress Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and others with drugs peddlers after they retrieved Jaya Saha's WhatsApp chats. NCB summoned Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash to join the drugs probe but she skipped it owning to bad health. KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was also called for questioning. Today, NCB will quiz Jaya Saha, Dhruv and producer Madhu Mantena in the Bollywood drug probe.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's old post about her 'super drug,' Koko restaurant photos from 2017 surface again

On the other hand, the Mumbai court on Tuesday extended Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik judicial custody till October 6. The actress in her bail application made a statement that she is innocent and was falsely implicated in the case. On the contrary, she has allegedly named 15 Bollywood celebrities, including those procuring and consuming drugs. She made self-incriminatory confessions before the NCB and in her application on September 8, she has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions. Her legal team has filed for bail in High Court.

ALSO READ | Here's why Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by Sessions Court

Meanwhile, NCB plans to summon actress Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simmone Khambatta to join the drugs probe this week after their names were given by Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor will also be summoned by the agency soon.

The NCB had registered the drugs case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged drug chats of Showik, Samuel Miranda and several others came to the fore. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

ALSO READ | Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's UNSEEN video surfaces

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage