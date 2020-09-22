Image Source : TWITTER/DEEPEEKAABOOO Deepika Padukone's old post about her 'super drug,' Koko restaurant photos from 2017 surface again

Actress Deepika Padukone seems to be in deep trouble. NCB sources said some WhatsApp conversations of the actress purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency. Some of these chats were purportedly between Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and one "D", they said. The official said the NCB might also summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week. While everyone is talking about Bollywood drug nexus, Deepika's old post for husband Ranveer Singh calling her 'super drug' has gone viral. Not only this but several photos of the actress leaving the high-end restaurant named Koko in Mumbai's Lower Parel are also surfacing on the internet.

Talking about the Instagram post, it was made by the Bajirao Mastani actress in year 2019 and featured the actor's back. The te-shirt he was wearing read, "Love is a Super Power." Alongside the picture, Deepika Padukone, in her caption wrote, "& you...my super drug!"

Have a look at the same here:

In the WhatsApp chats that have come out, Deepika can be seen asking for 'hash' and not 'weed' from her manager Karishma. K goes on to ask the actress, "What time are you coming to Koko?" To this, Deepika replies, "1130/12ish."

The development comes a day after the NCB officials said they will be issuing summons to Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta this week for questioning in connection with its probe.

Besides Prakash and Dhruv, the NCB has also summoned Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for more questioning.

The duo was questioned for over five hours on Monday by the NCB officials here.

The NCB has already arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in the case so far.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage