Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone after her name surfaces in drugs probe

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Deepika Padukone after her name surfaced in the drugs probe in connection to the Bollywood drug nexus. During the NCB interrogation on Monday, the officials grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha and celebrity manager Shruti Modi, many new names from the Bollywood came into the light who have been a part of consuming and curating narcotic substances. A few WhatsApp chats have surfaced in which there is a conversation about drugs between a 'D' and a 'K.' IndiaTV sources have confirmed that the name 'D' that surfaced in drugs chat is Deepika Padukone.

Taking a dig at the same, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager , "MAAL HAI KYA?"" The actress mocked Deepika's statements about depression that she used to post regularly after Sushant died.

Kangana Ranaut has been actively speaking her mind through various posts on social media and had also offered to open up about names involved in drugs from the industry provided she is given security from the centre government. On the other hand, The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika Padukone asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

'K' here is Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager who works with KWAN under Jaya Saha. NCB has summoned Karishma for interrogation today, along with Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of Sushant, official sources said. The agency is set to summon them this week for questioning.

