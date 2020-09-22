Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone expected to issue statement on drugs chat soon

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is is set to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as the investigating agency acts on the evidence that has emerged connecting Bollywood stars with drugs, is likely to issue a statement over the matter. As per Republic TV report, Deepika Padukone will be giving out her official word as her name has now come up in the drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Furthermore, the news report adds that the person who is referred as D is allegedly asking for maal and hash from another person who is called K. The news reports add that actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Furthermore, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha's name also has cropped up. Jaya's name came up with respect to the chats with actress Rhea Chakraborty. The duo reportedly was chatting about CBD oil for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's depression issue.

KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB, confirmed that KWAN talent management agency’s CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar has been summoned to join the ongoing investigation. Dhruv reached the Bombay Port Trust (BPT) guest house, where NCB officials are, at around 2 pm. Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha also reached the guest house to join the investigation.

However, Malhotra denied that any summons was send to KWAN’ employee and Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash. “No summons has been issued to Karishma. But we will send her a summon later this week,” said Malhotra.

“The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed,” the official said.

During the NCB’s investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced. Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor’s death.

Sushant (34) was found dead at his home in Bandra on June 14.

